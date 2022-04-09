|
09.04.2022 15:30:00
2 Important Risks Investors Should Know Before Buying Upstart Stock
The last 12 months have been a brutal year for high-growth tech companies. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), whose stock price was up by more than 2,000% after its initial public offering (IPO), has seen its share price fall by 77% from its peak, as of this writing.While existing investors bleed, bargain hunters are eager to scoop up shares on the cheap. Still, they should not be too excited, at least not until they consider these two risks that could jeopardize their investment in the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!