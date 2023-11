2 Important Takeaways From McDonald's That Could Be a Sign of the Times for Investors

Fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) reported solid third-quarter numbers late last month. Overall revenue of nearly $6.7 billion was up 11% year over year, with same-store sales in the United States growing 8.1%. Earnings of $3.19 per share topped expectations of only $3, well up from last year's Q3 bottom line of $2.68. In many ways, the challenging, inflation-riddled economy works in its favor by driving consumers to look for bargains -- even when it comes to a meal.There are two other nuanced takeaways from McDonald's third-quarter results, however, that all investors might want to keep in mind for the foreseeable future.The first takeaway is related to what sold well last quarter, and who made more visits to its restaurants.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel