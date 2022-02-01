|
01.02.2022 14:22:00
2 Important Things Smart Investors Know About Global-E Online
Investors in Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have had a volatile ride lately. After going public at $25 in May last year, the stock rallied more than threefold to a high of around $84. Since then, the stock has fallen back to $34 as of this writing.While current investors may cringe at the volatility, potential investors are looking at the company now as the stock becomes cheaper. But before we all rush into the stock, here are two things smart investors should know about this up-and-rising tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!