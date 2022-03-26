|
26.03.2022 15:11:40
2 Important Things Smart Investors Should Know About Upstart
Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) life as a public entity got off to a strong start with a successful initial public offering in December 2020. Priced at $20 in its IPO, the stock rose five-fold to $100 per share in the next few months and by mid-October 2021 it was topping $400 a share. Since then, the stock price has corrected by 71% amid the broader tech stock sell-off. Despite the price correction, the stock is still up by more than 500% from its IPO price.As Upstart's stock corrects itself, investors who missed the boat earlier might be eager to get on board. But before rushing to load up on this stock, they should first get to know two crucial things about the company.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
