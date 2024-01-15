|
15.01.2024 15:05:00
2 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024 Before They Rocket 101% and 182% Higher, According to 2 Wall Street Analysts
Artificial intelligence (AI) went viral in 2023 and took the stock market along for the ride. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite helped lead the charge, soaring 43% last year. Stocks that are focused on advances in generative AI booked some of the most notable gains, and it appears that trend could continue in 2024.The accelerating adoption of generative AI brings with it the promise of significant productivity gains. By automating certain processes, these algorithms can help make workers more productive. Its uses include generating updates from meetings, creating slide shows from existing documents, summarizing emails and drafting responses, and writing and debugging computer code.No one knows for sure how lucrative AI will ultimately be, but estimates are eye-opening. Projections from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs estimate the economic impact at $6 trillion and $7 trillion, respectively, by the end of this decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
