2 Incredible Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The stock market has been a confusing roller coaster over the last few years. Rising interest rates and inflation are hitting the economy, and these headwinds remain an anchor on the financial markets. The good news is that lower stock prices provide more bang for your buck, and nowhere is this more evident than the rising yields on dividend stocks.Two terrific stocks to buy for their dividends are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY). These stocks have fallen over concerns about the economy, but they are currently paying unusually high yields because of it. Here's why they should continue paying growing dividends over the long term.Realty Income is a top real estate investment trust (REIT) with more than 13,100 properties across 85 countries. It has a long record of delivering market-beating returns to investors. Much of the return is supported by a monthly dividend that has increased for 31 consecutive years.