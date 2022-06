2 Incredible Energy Companies No One Is Talking About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy industry can be challenging for investors. Energy prices are notoriously volatile, impacting the sector's ability to generate steady earnings and dividend growth. Many energy companies have had to slash or suspend their dividends during tough times to stay afloat.Because of that, energy companies that have delivered steady growth tend to stand out in the sector. However, some high-quality energy stocks continue to fly under the radar of most investors. Two incredibly productive energy companies that few investors talk about are Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL).Unless you live in New York City, you probably aren't too familiar with Consolidated Edison or Con Edison. The utility provides electric and natural gas distribution services to customers in and around New York City. The company doesn't get nearly enough credit for its remarkable consistency over the years.