2 Incredible Growth Stocks Down Over 60% That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a brutal stretch of trading last year, growth stocks have generally seen strong recovery momentum in 2023. But many promising tech companies still trade at huge discounts compared to previous highs, and some appear to be in the early stages of shaping and benefiting from massively influential business trends. While it's impossible to say what twists and turns the stock market might take in the near term, investors who take long-term approaches to the best of today's beaten-down growth stocks will likely generate incredible returns over time. If you're searching for tech companies that can crush the market, here's a look at two category-leading innovators that could help make you a fortune. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading