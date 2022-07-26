|
26.07.2022 13:00:00
2 Incredible Growth Stocks Millionaire Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Currently, the Nasdaq Composite is 26% off its all-time high, putting the index in a bear market. That downward slide started in the fourth quarter when investors began to worry inflation was more persistent than the Federal Reserve acknowledged, and the losses accelerated in the first quarter when the Fed outlined a series of rate hikes.Despite that turbulence, some of the world's wealthiest investors have continued to put money into the market. Here are two growth stocks that millionaires have been buying hand over fist.John Overdeck of Two Sigma Investments has a sizable stake in Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). He first bought shares in Q1 2020, and last added to his position in Q1 2022. The stock currently ranks as the seventh-largest holding in his hedge fund.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!