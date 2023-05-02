|
02.05.2023 15:09:00
2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
The stock market has been an incredibly volatile place to invest over the last year, and it's highly possible that the choppy market waters could persist in the near future. Even so, great businesses with compelling growth stories continue to prove their staying power and generate impressive financial growth, even as share prices remain in flux. If you're looking for two stocks that could increase an initial investment by five times or more by the start of the next decade, here are two names to consider adding to your buy basket in the near future. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is on a mission to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar rare disease drug market, having built a rock-solid foundation of revenue growth and profits from its existing portfolio of cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs. While the company counts just four drugs in its current portfolio of approved products, all of which treat CF, these are the only products that have been commercialized to date that treat the genetic ailment's root cause. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.