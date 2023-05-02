2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been an incredibly volatile place to invest over the last year, and it's highly possible that the choppy market waters could persist in the near future. Even so, great businesses with compelling growth stories continue to prove their staying power and generate impressive financial growth, even as share prices remain in flux. If you're looking for two stocks that could increase an initial investment by five times or more by the start of the next decade, here are two names to consider adding to your buy basket in the near future. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is on a mission to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar rare disease drug market, having built a rock-solid foundation of revenue growth and profits from its existing portfolio of cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs. While the company counts just four drugs in its current portfolio of approved products, all of which treat CF, these are the only products that have been commercialized to date that treat the genetic ailment's root cause. Continue reading