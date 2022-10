2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into More Than $100,000 in 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Holding stocks through market volatility is easier said than done, but a long-term mindset is one of the most valuable tools any investor has at their disposal. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) illustrate that point perfectly. Both stocks have had their ups and downs over the past decade, but patient shareholders that stayed the course have been well rewarded.Since September 2012, Tesla has seen its share price skyrocket more than 13,600%, meaning an initial investment of $5,000 back then would be worth $687,000 today. Meanwhile, Nvidia has seen its share price soar over 3,600%, meaning an initial investment of $5,000 in 2012 would be worth $184,000 now.Are these two growth stocks still worth buying?