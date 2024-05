2 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Growth stocks have resoundingly outperformed value and dividend stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. While this trend is a reversal relative to historical norms, growth stocks are likely to continue to deliver outstanding returns over the long term due to the emergence of powerful secular trends in healthcare, information technology, and alternative energy, among other areas of the global economy.Which growth stocks are worthy of consideration right now? Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) have both trounced the S&P 500 through the first five months of 2024, which says a lot given the relative strength of this benchmark index this year. Here's why savvy investors may want to add these two red-hot healthcare stocks to their portfolios right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel