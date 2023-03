2 Incredible Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investors, it can be easy to get discouraged by the near-term machinations of what has been a volatile market and it has on the performance of your portfolio. However, when you're putting money into great businesses and keeping it there for at least three to five years (if not longer), even a year or more of volatility becomes less of a worry. Long-term investors out there looking for the next great business to buy into are always looking for fresh suggestions to give further consideration to. Here are two incredible stocks for buy-and-hold consideration regardless of whether a bear market is still underway. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock trades nowhere near the price it was 12 months ago thanks in large part to the market shying away from growth-oriented businesses that are unprofitable. But, there are a few reasons that long-term investors may want to consider digging beyond the surface and taking a second look at the telehealth giant.Continue reading