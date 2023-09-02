|
02.09.2023 12:00:00
2 Incredible Stocks to Buy on the Dip
When a particular stock is declining, investors usually don't rush out to buy it. They may be right if the company has significant problems likely to weigh on its long-term performance. But, in many cases, a share price dip doesn't indicate such a situation. The company might face near-term challenges, but the broader picture still remains bright -- and that gives us the opportunity to snap up shares at a great price.That's the case today with online pet supply shop Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). They both have faced headwinds in recent times, but in spite of this, they're still growing revenue and offer solid long-term prospects. Let's take a closer look at these two incredible stocks to buy on the dip.Chewy sells just about everything your pet needs -- from food to toys, and even prescription drugs and pet insurance. The company makes it easy for you to shop at the e-commerce site and keep coming back through its Autoship program. This allows you to sign up for regular deliveries of products you use the most, such as pet food.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|On
|29,23
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsarmer Handel wegen Wall Street-Feiertag: ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX dreht letztlich leicht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss moderat im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten zum Wochenauftakt zu. An den US-Börsen wird am Montag aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.