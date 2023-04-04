|
04.04.2023 16:00:00
2 Incredible Stocks to Buy With Less Than $25
Some people think investing in stocks requires a substantial amount of start-up capital. But even small and regular investments can go a long way. That's especially so right now as some excellent companies look pretty cheap on a price basis. With $25, investors can acquire shares of promising stocks.Here are two companies, Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), with shares changing hands for less than that right now. Let's look a bit deeper into these companies' businesses.Exelixis is a mid-cap biotech company. What makes it exceptional is that it has managed to become a leader in a small niche of the oncology market. Cancer is one of the largest, most competitive therapeutic areas in biotech, attracting many of the biggest names in the industry. Still, thanks to its crown jewel Cabometyx, Exelixis is a leader in the treatment of some forms of kidney and liver cancers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!