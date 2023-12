2 Incredible Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Before 2023 Is Over

As 2024 gets closer, investors need to take a hard look at their portfolios and decide which stocks should be sold. They also need to consider which stocks aren't in there that should be.To me, if you don't have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) or Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in your portfolio, you should consider adding them. Each is the most dominant company in its industry, and both have massive tailwinds blowing in their favor.Are you reading this article on a phone or laptop? Well, you likely have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to thank for that. Its chips are found in all types of electronic devices, including those made by Apple, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel