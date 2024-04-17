|
17.04.2024 10:55:00
2 Incredibly Cheap Dividend King Stocks to Buy Now
There's an old Wall Street maxim that says the best time to buy is when there's blood in the streets. That might be a bit extreme for most investors, but the point is that you can often find the best deals on stocks that other investors are afraid of.Right now Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) are out of favor, which is why you might want to take a closer look at these two historically cheap Dividend Kings.A "fallen angel" is an investing term for a once-beloved stock that has faced some hardship that sent its shares hurtling back to Earth. With a stock price that's down over 55% since hitting a high in 2021, Stanley Black & Decker looks very much like it has lost its wings. There's a good reason for that: Adjusted earnings hit a record high of $10.48 per share in 2021 before promptly falling to $4.62 in 2022 and then to $1.45 in 2023.
