2 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

At a time when dividend stocks in the S&P 500 index yield an average of just 1.3%, it can seem like dividend investors seeking out high yields are looking for a needle in a haystack. Luckily, if you look hard enough, there are still some really attractive high-yield opportunities to be found.Two that you'll want to look at today are Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). Here's a quick primer to get you started.Bank of Nova Scotia, more commonly known as Scotiabank, is one of the largest banks in Canada. Canada has a highly regulated banking sector, effectively assuring industry giants like Scotiabank have largely entrenched positions. In addition, conservative government regulations have resulted in a cautious ethos at the largest banks. To put it another way, Scotiabank isn't a big risk-taker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel