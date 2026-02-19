NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 22:41:00
2 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
It isn't easy to find bargains on the stock market these days. According to a recent analysis by FactSet, the average forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for the S&P 500 index currently stands at 21.5, which is notably above the 17.6 ratio it stood at 10 years ago. So it's gotten a bit tougher to find good choices in the big haystack of equities out there, but there are still some needles in this haystack worth considering. Even better, a few of them pay generous dividends.Here's a brief look at two of these discounted stocks, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and why they are worth considering at the moment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
