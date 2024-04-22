|
22.04.2024 12:07:00
2 Incredibly Cheap Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
The current market climate has pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to new all-time highs, and both indices aren't too far below these levels. But it also has not been a great period for the financial sector -- particularly banks.For one thing, rising interest rates have caused margins to compress in many cases. In simple terms, the interest rates banks are paying on deposits have been rising faster than the yields they get from their loan portfolios. Plus, there are widespread economic fears that we'll see a spike in loan defaults, especially if a recession comes, plus the geopolitical uncertainty in the world right now isn't helping.While the next few quarters could certainly be a turbulent period for the banking industry, it could also be a great opportunity to invest in rock-solid bank stocks that are embracing the technologies of tomorrow. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,70
|0,74%