|
17.07.2024 11:45:00
2 Incredibly Cheap High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now
The problem with dividend growth stocks is that investors often afford them a premium valuation. Given the dividend yield equation, that basically translates to a lower yield. However, the stock market is near all-time highs right now, so the yield on the S&P 500 is disappointingly hovering at a little less than 1.3%. You can do much better than that with dividend growers like Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) and Rexford Industrial (NYSE: REXR). Here's what you need to know about these high-yield dividend growth stocks.The past decade or so has been one of big changes for Agree Realty. This net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) cut its dividend in 2011. At that point, the business was tiny, owning fewer than 100 properties and the bankruptcy of a single important tenant left it with no choice but to trim the payout. Agree is not that tiny company anymore.In a little more than a decade, it has expanded its portfolio to include 2,150 properties. Along with that portfolio growth has come dividend growth, with the annualized increase during the past 10 years averaging almost 6%. That's about twice the historical rate of inflation growth and significantly higher than some of the largest names in the net-lease REIT niche. Now add in the attractive 4.6% dividend yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,10
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.