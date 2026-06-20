Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.06.2026 17:45:00
2 Industrial Stocks to Buy After the SpaceX IPO
The blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) for Space Exploration Technologies (a.k.a. SpaceX) has sent shockwaves through the market, turning it into a multitrillion-dollar giant. That historic debut triggered a temporary liquidity vacuum, with some investors selling off smaller aerospace positions to fund their SpaceX orders, but it ultimately validated the huge scale of the modern space economy.With SpaceX having a premium valuation that leaves almost zero room for error, the smarter risk-reward plays often lie in the crucial infrastructure and defense partners supporting this boom. Here are three compelling reasons to buy Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in a post-SpaceX IPO world:Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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