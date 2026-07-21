The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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21.07.2026 12:15:00
2 Industrial Stocks to Load Up On When the Market Inevitably Crashes
Market crashes are terrifying in the moment, but they're also where patient investors make their best money, provided they have the conviction and shopping list ready before the panic hits. The smartest names to buy in a downturn are wide-moat industrials whose demand doesn't vanish just because the economy stumbles. Two in particular belong on that list, and both are the kind of business you can buy with conviction while everyone else is selling.Waste Management (NYSE: WM) may run the most boring, and most bulletproof, business in the industrial sector. It collects garbage, and garbage doesn't stop piling up in a recession. That non-discretionary demand makes its revenue remarkably steady no matter what the economy does. Layer on a moat that is nearly impossible to breach, its network of landfills, which are almost impossible to permit and build today, and you have a company that quietly prints cash year after year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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