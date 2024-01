2 International Tech Stocks Poised for a Long-Awaited Comeback in 2024

It's no secret that U.S. investors tend to gravitate to domestic stocks. Despite the country's challenges, many of the world's innovation leaders are still in the United States. Also, with the S&P 500 back in bull market territory, shareholders may feel little incentive to change this approach.However, such an attitude could lead investors to miss excellent opportunities abroad. Moreover, some international stocks have not significantly benefited from the new bull market. To this end, investors may want to take a closer look at two in particular, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE).Singapore-based Sea Limited often gets overlooked at the expense of its competitors. Despite the fact its e-commerce arm, Shopee, serves more than 600 million consumers in its home region, China's market of 1.4 billion often attracts more attention. Additionally, the dominance of Amazon or MercadoLibre often overshadows the e-commerce, fintech, and gaming giant in Southeast Asia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel