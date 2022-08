2 Investment Lessons From Warren Buffett's Massive Energy Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett bets big on something, the finance industry takes note. To be honest, if Buffett does anything at all, the investment community watches intently.And for good reason. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has delivered an annual rate of return of about 20% dating back to 1965, which is double the rate of return from the S&P 500 over the same period.This year, Buffett has bet big on energy, specifically oil companies. According to Berkshire Hathaway's most recent 13F (an SEC-mandated form that institutional investment managers file on a quarterly basis), Buffett has invested over $25 billion in oil companies in the first quarter of 2022.