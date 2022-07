2 IPO Stocks From the Class of 2021 to Buy Before They Soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After back-to-back record-setting years, the market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has effectively ground to a halt in 2022. Worse yet, many of the companies that went public over the past couple of years are currently sitting well below their IPO price. In fact, of the 400 companies that took the traditional IPO path last year, just 12% are currently trading above their IPO prices. What caused this swift and harsh paradigm shift? A perfect storm that included high valuations, surging market volatility, and the onset of a bear market, which conspired to bring down the majority of the class of 2021.With so many stocks trading below their IPO prices, it isn't surprising that some worthwhile companies have gotten caught up in the sell-off. Let's look at two recently minted businesses that could soar once the market comes to its senses.Continue reading