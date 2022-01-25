|
2 Jarring Ways Netflix Just Changed Its Tune on Growth
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders endured painful losses in recent days after the company announced its second straight quarter of sales growth that fell beneath the critical 20% annual rate that it had easily surpassed over the last few years. Worse yet, the streaming video giant sees sales gains slowing to just 10% in the current quarter even after factoring in the price increases that are set to impact U.S. subscribers over the next few weeks.In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Co-CEO Reed Hastings and his team projected confidence about the long-term growth opportunity ahead. However, Netflix shifted its outlook in at least two important ways. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
