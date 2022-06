2 Key Catalysts Behind Chainlink's Impressive 12% Surge Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of 10 a.m. ET, Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is the best-performing top-25 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Chainlink is up 12.6% over the past 24 hours on two key catalysts investors are pricing in today.The key announcement driving outsize interest in Chainlink is the network's move to update its roadmap to include staking. The ability to earn passive income via owning Chainlink is something investors seem to like today. This implementation is projected to take place in the second half of 2022 and usher in a new era of "Chainlink Economics 2.0," which the company hopes will improve growth and security on the Chainlink network.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading