2 Key Catalysts Drive the Elrond Digital Token Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's price action for top-40 cryptocurrency Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) has been quite impressive. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, this token has appreciated 11.1%, continuing higher into late afternoon trading. Broadly speaking, Elrond has been an outperformer over the past week, surging on a number of occasions. Investors appear to continue to be factoring in a couple of key announcements made over the course of the past week for Elrond, driving positive sentiment for this digital token.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading