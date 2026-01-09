Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
09.01.2026 23:06:00
2 Key Costco Sales Metrics Just Accelerated, and Investors Love It. Time to Buy Shares?
Shares of membership-based wholesale retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) moved higher this week, after the company released its December monthly sales results. While the sales update didn't feature a full earnings report, it did give investors something they always want from Costco: another sign that the company can maintain its impressive sales growth rates.Two sales metrics, in particular, stood out. Costco's comparable sales in the U.S. ticked up from November, and the company's digitally enabled comparable sales also accelerated, suggesting the retailer may be gaining momentum with its shoppers.Given the premium valuation the stock typically commands, investors are always watching sales data closely -- and its December sales data was a nice confirmation that the company's compounding machine continues to operate smoothly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
09.01.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26