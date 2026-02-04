Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 20:15:00

2 Key Messages From Palantir That You Shouldn't Ignore. They Set the Tone For What Happens Next.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most-watched stocks during the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company makes software, including an AI-driven platform, that helps customers make better use of their data. Quarter after quarter, demand has soared, resulting in impressive earnings growth and stock performance.And just this week, during its latest earnings report, Palantir delivered two key messages that you shouldn't ignore. They set the tone for what happens next in terms of growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten