Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
04.02.2026 20:15:00
2 Key Messages From Palantir That You Shouldn't Ignore. They Set the Tone For What Happens Next.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most-watched stocks during the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company makes software, including an AI-driven platform, that helps customers make better use of their data. Quarter after quarter, demand has soared, resulting in impressive earnings growth and stock performance.And just this week, during its latest earnings report, Palantir delivered two key messages that you shouldn't ignore. They set the tone for what happens next in terms of growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
13:52
|Palantir-Aktie unter der Lupe: KI-Startup Percepta AI kontert juristische Vorwürfe (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)