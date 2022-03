2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks were the key to the stock market's 13-year bull run that began to stall in November. Starting in late 2009 following the collapse of the financial markets, the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index returned almost 1,000% compared to a 610% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 550% rise by the S&P 500.It's been a different story since November, however, as rampant inflation, a Federal Reserve intent on raising interest rates to thwart rising prices, and a malfunctioning supply chain system have conspired to send high-flying tech stocks lower.The Nasdaq exchange at one point tumbled more than 20%, decidedly putting it into bear-market territory, and even though it's cut that deficit in half in recent weeks, it's still much easier to find bargain-priced tech stocks today than it was at the start of the year. Continue reading