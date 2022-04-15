2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market appears unsure of how to value tech stocks in 2022. Markets have seen increased volatility, and it isn't rare to see our favorite tech names drop several percentage points one day, only to come storming back the next.Some of this is due to the highest inflation in the last 40 years. The rate rose by 8.5% in March relative to the rate in the prior year, due in large part to food and gas costs. This has sparked fears that an economic slowdown or even recession could hit as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Investors are understandably jittery.There is plenty of good news as well if we know where to look. While the March inflation figures were sour, there were encouraging signs, such as declining prices for used vehicles. Many tech companies are still posting record earnings, and the tepid market could be enticing for long-term investors. Continue reading