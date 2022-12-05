|
05.12.2022 12:22:00
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Few investors will be sorry to see 2022 go. It would be an understatement to say it has been a challenging year for stocks. And few sectors have fared worse than tech stocks -- the Nasdaq 100 Technology Sector index plummeted 45% from its peak to its low point.But savvy investors understand that such dramatic corrections represent unique opportunities. The losses associated with every bear market have always been wiped clean by the bull market rally that invariably follows. Now that valuations have been reset and once high-flying stocks sporting untouchable premiums are affordable again, it's time to carefully pick through the wreckage.Buying the following pair of leading tech stocks today could pay off handsomely for patient investors now and well into the future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!