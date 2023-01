2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy In 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is full of thousands of companies, some of which compete against each other. However, each investor only has so many resources, so they should spend most of their time focused on the industry leaders. That's not to say those second- or third-place companies can't be good investments. But, with only so much time as an individual investor, focusing on the leaders is a smart strategy.I'm excited about two industry-leading stocks: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). Both companies are dominant in their space and have strong potential for further expansion. Read on to find out why.In the e-commerce world, it's basically undisputed that Amazon is the leader, although competition has stiffened recently thanks to the pandemic. While its e-commerce is a great business, I'm more excited about Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing division.