2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was a terrible one for tech stocks, with hikes in inflation dragging down the entire market. Market leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) experienced stock declines of 50% and 39%, respectively, throughout 2022 as a result.However, the market has seen a surge in 2023, with industries like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing gaining favor with investors. Consequently, companies in these sectors have become increasingly compelling investments before a likely bull run.Dominant in their respective markets, Amazon and Alphabet have seen their companies flourish over the years, and their potent businesses are likely to keep expanding.Continue reading