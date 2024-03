2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

The hot topic around the tech stock world is definitely artificial intelligence (AI). It seems that news related to AI is unavoidable, and almost every company is trying to show its shareholders where it is utilizing AI to improve its business. We may be in the hype cycle for AI right now, but it does seem like this technology is here to stay and could be significantly transformational to society.As an investor, the trick is to separate the companies with legitimate AI businesses and those that are pretending. Here are two tech stocks that have legitimate tailwinds from the AI boom and are worth buying today and holding for the long term.For a company that plays an indispensable role in the production of semiconductors, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) might be the most important business you've never heard of. Based in the Netherlands, ASML manufactures the lithography machines that are necessary to make semiconductors. When it comes to the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines needed for the most advanced chips, ASML is the only company in the world that makes and sells these ultra-accurate machines.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel