23.04.2024 18:17:00
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond
2024 is off to a shaky start. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index rose more than 10% in the first quarter, only to lose half of that gain in April.Some market darlings are still soaring to unbelievable heights, usually thanks to their expertise in artificial intelligence (AI). And the closer you get to the inner circle of technology support for OpenAI and its game-changing ChatGPT tool, the loftier the valuation ratios get. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), software titan Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and high-end computer systems builder Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are all riding the ChatGPT monster's coattails to valuation ratios of historic proportions.But there are still bargains to be found in today's hyperactive market -- even in the AI industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
