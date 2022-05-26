2 Low-Stress Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Weighing risk and potential reward is a fundamental part of investing. But what is seldom talked about is the psychological side of investing, which becomes much more important during a bear market.Two stocks that both return 100% in five years might generate the same net result. But if Stock A was up 400% and down as much as 75% at one point while Stock B more or less produced steady gains with less volatility, chances are the vast majority of investors would much rather take Stock B. For most of us, lower volatility means less stress. And many investors routinely accept lower returns for a lower amount of risk because they value reliability over growth.Over the past five years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) have both beaten the S&P 500 -- all with relatively low volatility and reasonable drawdowns. And while no one knows if either stock could fall further, there's reason to believe that both companies should continue to be long-term winners. Here's why.Continue reading