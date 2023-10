2 Magnificent AI Growth Stocks That Could Be Headed for Stock Splits -- and Fantastic Returns

Stock-split stocks have been undeniably hot in recent years. While these moves to spread a company's valuation out over a larger number of shares don't do anything to change the material nature of the business or its real value, lower per-share prices can make stocks more appealing -- and in some cases, more accessible -- to retail investors. With artificial intelligence (AI) powering explosive gains for top players in the space, it's possible that some big names are on the verge of implementing new stock splits. In that vein, two Motley Fool contributors think Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) could carry out stock splits in the not-too-distant future -- and also deliver stellar performances over the long term. Keith Noonan: Thanks to its incredible business performance and excitement about the company's long-term AI opportunities, Nvidia has been one of this year's biggest winners. The company's share price has risen by 186% so far in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel