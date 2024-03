2 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

The U.S. stock market has been exceptionally strong, with the benchmark S&P 500 index hitting multiple record highs in early 2024. Continued optimism for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has continued to drive up technology stocks -- a trend that is playing a key role in this stock rally.Many of these stocks, however, can see some retracement on the back of profit-taking at the end of the earnings season. This pullback can present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to pick stakes up in high-quality and fundamentally strong AI stocks like Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Here's why these stocks are smart buys now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel