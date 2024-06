2 Magnificent Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend growth stocks have long been revered by investors as powerful vehicles for compounding wealth over the long term. By consistently increasing cash payouts to shareholders, these companies provide a rising income stream that can be reinvested, and turbocharged by the magic of compounding. And the best dividend growth stocks don't just raise payouts but generate consistent earnings growth that drives steadily rising stock prices.It's the powerful one-two punch of escalating dividend income and capital appreciation that makes this an optimal investing strategy for building long-lasting wealth. With that in mind, here are two top dividend growth stocks that deserve consideration in any portfolio today: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Target (NYSE: TGT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel