|
05.10.2023 12:00:00
2 Magnificent Dividend Kings to Buy Now
The three major stock market indexes have progressively declined over the past month, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average even slipped into negative territory for the year. This may be just a short-term movement, but in any case, it might prompt you to think about investing in the sorts of stocks that will offer you income no matter what the market is doing. I'm talking about dividend stocks.A look at the list of Dividend Kings is the perfect place to start because these players have track records of at least 50 years of dividend growth. This shows that rewarding shareholders is important to these companies, so it's likely they'll stick with their strategy. Let's take a look at two magnificent Dividend Kings that make great buys right now -- and could reward you with growing passive income over time.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has delighted customers with its beverages for decades. It's also delighted investors with its earnings and dividend growth. The world's biggest non-alcoholic beverage company sells its eponymous drink -- along with a wide variety of popular juice, water, and coffee and tea brands -- in more than 200 countries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.