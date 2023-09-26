|
26.09.2023 19:00:00
2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you're looking for dividend stocks that can boost your portfolio returns, you should consider high-quality companies that can pay consistent and growing dividends. By reinvesting these dividends, you can benefit from the power of compounding and increase your wealth over time. Two dividend stocks that stand out as strong buys right now are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). These two pharmaceutical giants have delivered impressive returns over the past several years and have promising growth prospects all the way out until the middle of the next decade. Here's why these two top-notch dividend stocks are still worth buying, even though they sport premium valuations.
