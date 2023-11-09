09.11.2023 11:21:00

2 Magnificent Dow Stocks to Buy in November and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

For more than 127 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as the most-watched barometer of Wall Street's health.At its inception in 1896, the Dow contained 12 stocks that were predominantly from the industrial sector. But after more than 50 changes to the highly watched index, the Dow Jones is now composed of 30 historically profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses.However, the outlooks for these 30 Dow components differ greatly. While some stand out as truly phenomenal values, others have separated themselves for all the wrong reasons. As we motor forward in November, two of these magnificent Dow stocks are ripe for the picking, while another is best left on the shelf.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten