2 Magnificent Growth Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

Innovative companies that disrupt entire industries can produce life-changing returns for patient investors. Some of the best-performing stocks in the past two decades have been fueled by advances in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence and genomic medicine.If you're looking for growth stocks that are at the spear's tip of innovation, you might want to check out Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET). These two companies are changing the game in their respective fields, which should lead to impressive returns for long-term investors. Here's a brief overview of why I'm buying both stocks hand over fist right now .Bluebird Bio is a speculative growth play that could generate market-beating returns for early shareholders. To date, the biotech has successfully developed two groundbreaking gene therapies approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel