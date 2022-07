2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Insiders Are Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Generally speaking, insider buying is a big vote of confidence, simply because there is only one reason to buy a stock: The buyer believes it will be worth more in the future. Building on that idea, insiders scooped up shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) in May, even as the stock market was plunging.Director David Wells bought 17,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock, a purchase valued at $801,000. And chief technology officer Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock, a purchase valued at $3.4 million. That conviction bodes well for both companies, so investors should consider adding these magnificent growth stocks to their own portfolios.Here's why.Continue reading