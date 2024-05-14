|
14.05.2024 13:00:00
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Add to Your Buy Basket in the New Nasdaq Bull Market
Growth stocks have had a wild ride over the last few years, as the tide of investor favor has shifted amid a volatile economic backdrop. No matter what the stock market does in the next few months or years, great companies with long-term competitive advantages can deliver wins for long-term investors with the passage of time.The fresh bull market has reinvigorated many investors to add to their portfolios and seize upon new investment opportunities. If you're looking for two top stocks to buy in this new Nasdaq bull market and hold for years, don't overlook these names the next time you add cash to your portfolio.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been the leader in robotic-assisted surgery for over two decades now. The company continues to dominate this space with its market-leading lineup of surgical suites, which revolves around several models of its da Vinci surgical system.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Nasdaq Inc
|55,79
|-1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.