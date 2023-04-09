|
09.04.2023 13:39:00
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Add to Your Buy List Right Now
Investing isn't rocket science, but it takes considerable patience and fortitude to stick with your investing journey and ride out the highs and lows that the market will inevitably bring with the passage of time. Whether you're brand new to investing or have been in the market for many years, you're not alone if you've found yourself struggling to stomach the volatility that the market has presented investors with over the past year. Still, businesses on solid growth trajectories with clear paths forward to growth ahead are making themselves known and delivering results that can lay the groundwork for a robust share price recovery in a prolonged bull market environment. Here are two such names to consider for your buy list right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is one of the few cannabis stocks that I regularly cover and find to be an intriguing investment, even against the current volatile backdrop of the marijuana industry. And there's no denying that the cannabis space is continuing to face its fair share of headwinds. Varying U.S. state legalization, lack of progress on the U.S. federal level, and an oversupply of the product that has heavily depressed marijuana prices in recent months have weighed on the top and bottom lines of many companies with exposure to this industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!