2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Vanguard Group founder John Bogle once said, "The stock market is a giant distraction to the business of investing." In other words, when you're investing in stocks for three to five years, if not considerably longer, then volatile periods such as the one investors are contending with right now would be a blip on the radar.It's important to be selective about the companies you invest in, research them well, and only put your capital to work in businesses with growth stories you believe in and that align with your overarching goals. If you're looking for stocks with superior growth runways still ahead of them, here are two names to consider for your buy basket. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) isn't garnering the same attention from investors that it did a few years ago, but for forward-thinking investors with a multiyear buy-and-hold horizon, this could present a compelling buying opportunity given the continued potential of this business in the explosive industry in which it operates. The global telehealth market hit a valuation of $84 billion in 2022. Around 3% of the revenue generated in this space last year was attributable to Teladoc. The company saw revenue soar 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, totaling $2.4 billion for the 12-month period. Continue reading